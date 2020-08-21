Leading Off (8/21/20)

Dallas ISD Delays Athletic Activities. Yesterday, the district pushed back in-person schooling until October. It also delayed athletic activities indefinitely, pushing back strength and conditioning workouts beyond the allowed start date of August 24. Per UIL rules, October 1 would be the first date for a football game.

Backlog of COVID-19 Cases Still Coming. Yesterday, Dallas County added 104 new coronavirus cases and 204 older ones. Most of those are from June and July, the result of the same backlog that flooded in thousands of cases from those earlier summer months last week. About a fifth of the 5,635 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state are in Dallas County. Meanwhile, Collin County is disputing the state’s numbers, which say that Collin has about four times as many as its county judge says it has.

Texas Bars Are Nearing Their End. They say they’re getting “radio silence” from the governor’s office, after Gov. Greg Abbott shut them down for a second time in June to stem the spread of coronavirus. The state has allowed bars with kitchens to reopen as restaurants, so long as 51 percent of their revenue is generated by food sales. But many don’t have that option, like Kim Finch, who owns Doublewide and Singlewide. “I have absolutely no way to make any income or revenue to pay all the bills, taxes, rent that are due. I can’t provide jobs for my employees,” she told the Texas Tribune. “I have no way to save my businesses that I’ve worked 17 years to build. And I’m afraid I’m going to not only lose my businesses but lose my house.” The governor’s decision to allow restaurant dining rooms and close bars has confused and frustrated many—and they’re not getting any clarity from his office, or financial help from the state.

Humid Weekend Ahead. It’s 70 degrees outside as I type this, but it’ll get up to 95 later this afternoon. Expect a humid weekend that gets gradually hotter, per NBC 5. Early mornings will remain nice, so get your jogs in.