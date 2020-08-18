Leading Off (8/18/20)

Mavs Lose. KP got thrown out of the game for committing two technical fouls, the second of which everyone agreed was WEAK. Zac’s Slovenian son did what he could, racking up 42 points, the most ever scored in an NBA playoff debut. But it wasn’t enough. Final score: 110-118. Game 2 is tomorrow. No word yet whether the mayor will ask people to pray for a victory.

Stars Play Today. If you need some playoff salve to rub on your Mavs wounds, the Stars play the Flames today at 4:30 in Game 5 of their series. I will have a detailed preview of this game later today, after I start following hockey.

Amazon Brings 600 Jobs to Town. After the HQ2 concept failed, the company decided to spread the tech love around the country. The company will lease an additional 100,000 square feet at Galleria Towers to accommodate the new employees.

Dallas Fires Coronavirus Testing Contractor. The city and county are booting Honu Management Group, after the company screwed up operations at the Irving testing site and the DMN pointed out that the city should have noticed all sorts of problems with Honu’s application. Parkland Health & Hospital System will take over operations at the testing center.

People Are Driving Their Cars Into Arlington Swimming Pools. It has happened twice in the past week.

Cool Story About Oak Cliff History. Don’t miss this four-part series in the DMN, wherein they mine their archives for material. Part one published today. Did you know there was once a thing called the Lake Cliff Casino that wasn’t a casino at all but a 1,400-seat theater?