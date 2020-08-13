Leading Off (8/13/20)

Big 12 Football Now Starts September 26. I have been told that the COVID curse, as it applies to football, may be my fault for winning my fantasy football league via auto draft. In reality, it is because no one threw me the requisite celebratory steak dinner, as had been done for winners in years past. Curse or no curse, there’s still hope for a Big 12 college season, albeit with a delayed start. (The Red River Showdown has been optimistically scheduled for October 10 in the Cotton Bowl.) And Jerry Jones is confident that the NFL will be able to return to normal, thanks to AT&T Stadium’s “naturally built airflow.”

Dallas County Sees 234 New COVID-19 Cases Plus Nine Deaths. Our 14-day average is now at its lowest point since July 2. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins stated that testing at area sites has decreased by 40 percent. “The lines are short and the turnaround times have improved, so if you need testing, please get it,” he said. Meanwhile, yesterday was the first in-person day of school for kids in Prosper, Granbury, and Glen Rose.

Dallas City Council Votes to Allocate $500,000 for Housing and Job Training for Those Released From Prison. City Council member Omar Narvaez says the state grant money will be part of a larger effort to “reimagine” public safety by focusing on the root causes of crime. The Regional Black Contractors Association of North Texas Inc. was awarded a two-year contract to provide support services as part of the project.