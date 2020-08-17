Leading Off (08/17/2020)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 5,361 confirmed coronavirus cases and the 825th death. Wait, what? OK, 5,195 of the reported cases stem from a backlog; more than 4,000 come from tests conducted in July. But there are also some from as far back as March and April, and basically all the numbers are now completely screwed up. But so is everything, so why not?

Mayor Has ‘Deep Concerns’ With DPD After Final After-Action Report Is Released. The 85-page report dealing with the first few days of the protests following the murder of George Floyd was issued Friday night. At this point, it feels more like when not if someone will be fired, and maybe further than that: how many?

Summertime Cold Front! I went running yesterday early evening and it was sunny and hot and by the time I got home less than half an hour later it was dark and just about to rain and actually very cool, so it was nice to be outside for about 15 minutes. And, of course, a drop of rain means: power outages.

Victoria Neave and Colin Allred Will Share Keynote Speaker Slot at DNC With 15 Others. It’ll go down Tuesday and I’m sure will be as chaotic as it sounds.

PLAYOFF BASKETBALL! It’s finally time to unleash my Slovenian son on the NBA postseason. Unfortunately, it is against the worst-possible matchup for them, the LA Clippers. But still! Glad to have meaningful basketball back in my life. Game starts at 8 p.m. My prediction is Clippers in six, but know that I am not a betting man and I am very much hoping to be proven wrong. And maybe I will be. Carlisle is a playoff genius, Luka thrives in this environment, the team has the best offense in NBA history, there are no road games (or I guess there are nothing but road games), and I deserve it. So, you know, there is a chance.