Leading Off (08/10/2020)

COVID Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 843 new coronavirus cases and four deaths. That brings us to: 54,674 cases and 755 deaths.

LUKA. My Slovenian son had 36 points, a career-high 19 assists, and 14 rebounds to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, arguably the best team in the NBA and certainly the best defensive team in the league. It’s a stat line no one has ever had in NBA history. And he could have easily had something like 25 assists. But he won’t play tonight against the Jazz, and neither will Kristaps Porzingis or Dorian Finney-Smith (who had a career-high 27 points to go with 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and one huge block against the Bucks). By the by, I watched a replay of the second half yesterday. I’d watched the Fox Sports Southwest broadcast originally. This was the ESPN crew. It is insane how much worse the national broadcast was, especially since it had Jeff Van Gundy on the call, a person who I legitimately think does not care about basketball anymore. Anyway.

Behind the Photo of a Woman Being Shot By Dallas Police With a Pepper-Ball Gun. Really good story yesterday in the Morning News. Doesn’t look great for Sgt. Roger Rudloff, or Chief U. Renee Hall, or the city manager or the mayor or anyone in city leadership really.

Amber Guyger’s Defense Team Files Appeal To Overturn Her Murder Conviction. Not a huge surprise, but as far as I can tell their argument is exactly what they presented to a jury which resulted in her conviction, so I don’t really the grounds for an appeal. I’m not a lawyer.