It Remains a Good Time to Hail Boban

Zac Crain’s Dallas Mavericks evened out the series with the Los Angeles Clippers last night in a relatively stress-free cruise to a 127-114 victory. Boban Marjanovic was everywhere he needed to be: opening up driving lanes for Luka Doncic, hunting mismatches in the paint, and doing a little bunny hop-to-dunk move that I love watching. He scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 10 minutes, which I don’t believe anyone in the NBA has ever pulled off in such a short amount of time.

So it’s as good a time as any to spend part of your morning learning everything about this Serbian gentle giant. Here is Zac’s profile of the man from right when the world shut down. And, if you have an Athletic subscription, Tim Cato’s oral history is packed with anecdotes that should help you love him immediately. Until then, here’s the interview he gave after the game, in which he imitates Lurch from the Addams Family. (Who Luka Doncic clearly had no idea even existed.)