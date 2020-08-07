Deadline Today to Apply to Be D Magazine Intern!

Here’s a picture I took of our summer editorial interns gathered around a computer monitor, learning about the evils of dagger quotes and double spaces after periods. It was a thrilling lesson that they will never forget.

I’m lying. That’s a stock image. We never got any closer to our interns this summer than a Microsoft Teams meeting. One of our editorial interns was an SMU student who returned home to California and worked with us when she wasn’t teaching surfing lessons.

If you are a college student (or know a college student) who wants to learn how a regional media company operates in a pandemic, we’ve got internships for you. Not just in the editorial departments of our magazines but in sales, marketing, branding, circulation, and production. Check it out.

The deadline for our fall term is today. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you.