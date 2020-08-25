Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Brotha SHAWT Looks Nice, Like John Wiley Price

It rhymes.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 25, 2020 12:46 pm

I don’t pretend to be familiar with Brotha SHAWT’s work. His Facebook page says he’s an artist, healer, and musician. So that pretty much sums up everything I know about him. Anyway, you should check out his new video, which features a guest appearance by County Commissioner John Wiley Price. If it doesn’t blow your mind, then your mind is blow-proof.

