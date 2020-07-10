The Whole World Is Uncertain About How to Best Handle Reopening Schools

There’s a good, if frustrating, article in Science magazine that surveys the world’s response to schooling during a pandemic. Sadly, the broad view of the global response reveals a patchwork of differing strategies, a shortage of data and research, and more confusion about how Dallas and Texas should best handle the reopening of schools this fall.

What makes drawing lessons from other countries and regions challenging is that the success of limiting the spread of COVID-19 in schools often tracks with the wider spread of the virus in the local society. In other words, in places where COVID-19 spread has stabilized, reopening the schools has not generally caused the number of infections to rebound. However, the article mentions how Texas has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases at childcare facilities, which tracks with the state’s overall upward trajectory.

Perhaps the most disheartening aspect of the piece is that there simply isn’t enough data available anywhere to make informed decisions about limiting the virus’ spread through school populations. Kathryn Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who is advising the Nashville school system, had her research assistant spend 30 hours digging for data relating to how the virus spreads between younger students versus older students or whether school reopenings created outbreaks. She found very little research addressing the issue.

Without adequate data, there is no clear best strategy for reopening schools. So schools around the world are inventing their own solutions. A Canadian elementary school is limiting socializing among children at recess to groups of six, which requires 6 feet of distance from other clusters of children. Schools in Denmark have moved classes outside, including to nearby graveyards. In China, where children are used to wearing masks both in school and in public, the students can only remove their masks during lunch.

Austria tried this same approach but abandoned it a few weeks later when it found there was little spread in schools. But then, when schools in Jerusalem abandoned their mask policy during a heat wave, there was a major outbreak at a high school.

Which illustrates what is so frustrating about this virus. It is so difficult to get a handle on what works, what doesn’t, and why. We seem to know that the spread of COVID-19 is not as bad among children, but at what age does that threat increase? We know that young people don’t experience the same debilitating symptoms as adults, but we don’t know if there are other side effects that may affect them long term.

Shutting down schools likely helped contain the spread of the virus in some places, but shutting schools also damages children in many other ways, from education and developmental challenges to increased instances of child abuse. And we don’t know if schools can be blamed for an increase of the spread the virus to the wider population or if the presence of the virus among the wider population causes an increase of cases in schools: