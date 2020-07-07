The State Fair of Texas 2020 Is Officially Canceled

The State Fair of Texas isn’t happening this year. It has been back and forth since May, with State Fair officials saying they would move forward unless a government order prevented it. Then its organizers said they would wait until July to make a final call about its presence at Fair Park.

That decision came today. The board of directors has decided that the Midway will be empty from September 25 through October 18. The last time the State Fair was canceled was during World War II. The Fair is leaving the decision to the colleges as to the future of the Red River Showdown between the University of Texas and Oklahoma and the State Fair Classic between Prairie View and Grambling State.

We know this is tough news for you to stomach. So here’s something to make you feel better. It’s Alice Laussade’s great story from 2016, the only investigative feature ever written about fried Jell-O. And then, for dessert, learn all about the wild ride—LSD, goats, and oil—of the Texas Fried Frito Pie. The 2021 edition of the State Fair is set for September 14 through October 17.

Here’s the full statement from the Fair: