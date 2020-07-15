Mysterious Secret Book Will Publish Later This Month

You might remember Skyler Thiot, the artist behind the Pegasus stuff and the effort to rebrand the Mavericks. Later this month, he will begin shipping copies of Secret Book, a work he says he cannot legally name. What is Secret Book about? Is it a cookbook filled with recipes from Royce West? Is it the fabled lost graphic novel drawn by Herb Kelleher? Fan fiction chronicling Post Malone’s libertine early years in Grapevine?

Man, I don’t know. Secret Book could be anything, right? Its pages might accommodate any number of wild stories. Guess you’d have to buy one to figure it out.