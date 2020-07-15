Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Mysterious Secret Book Will Publish Later This Month

What is it? I've got a guess. You got a guess?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 15, 2020 1:06 pm

You might remember Skyler Thiot, the artist behind the Pegasus stuff and the effort to rebrand the Mavericks. Later this month, he will begin shipping copies of Secret Book, a work he says he cannot legally name. What is Secret Book about? Is it a cookbook filled with recipes from Royce West? Is it the fabled lost graphic novel drawn by Herb Kelleher? Fan fiction chronicling Post Malone’s libertine early years in Grapevine?

Man, I don’t know. Secret Book could be anything, right? Its pages might accommodate any number of wild stories. Guess you’d have to buy one to figure it out.

