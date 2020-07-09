Leading Off (7/9/20)

We’re Batting 1,000 for the Sixth Day in a Row. Dallas County reported 16 deaths and 1,029 new coronavirus cases yesterday. Hospitalizations are at a record high of 771.

Men Use COVID-19 Ruse to Burglarize Woman’s Home. The suspects told a Garland woman that they needed to check her water for COVID-19, and then they stole her jewelry.

A Separate Burglary Call Near White Rock Lake Leads to Barricade. After an hours-long standoff at a house on Garland Road, police apprehended the armed suspect. Also yesterday, two people were wounded in a shooting in the Bardin Place Center parking lot in Arlington. That suspect is also in custody.

Our Mosquitoes Are Sick, Too. Oak Cliff, North Dallas, and Southern Dallas Neighborhoods have all had the little buggers test positive for West Nile virus. Wear bug spray and don’t let those kiddie pools sit around full of water. Or just stay inside. We’re headed for the hottest temps of the year this weekend.

Globe Life Field Feeds Families Instead of Fans. A massive food distribution effort led by the Tarrant County Food Bank, and assisted by members of the Texas Air National Guard, handed out 291,000 pounds of food to over 3,700 families in just four hours yesterday. Julie Butner, head of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, has been lobbying the governor to extend the National Guard deployment, saying they can’t handle the distribution demands without them.