Leading Off (7/7/20)

COVID-19 Numbers. Dallas County reported 1,214 new cases yesterday, a new record. Hospitalizations are up, too, with 105 people being admitted, a 16 percent increase. Collin reported 186 new cases. Here’s a McKinney woman who lost her mother and sister to COVID just hours apart; she’d like you to take this seriously.

FC Dallas Is Sick. The team has so many players infected with the coronavirus that Major League Soccer will not allow it to play in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando. (Joey Gallo also has the coronavirus and won’t be playing in the MLS is Back Tournament.)

North Texas Job Losses Not Terrible. In the year ended in May, we lost 227,000 jobs, a 6 percent drop in nonfarm employment. That’s bad, but it’s only half as bad as the rest of the country. And when you look at the 50 metro areas in the country with more than 1 million residents, only Phoenix had a smaller percentage decline.

Anniversary of Downtown Shooting. Four years ago today, five police officers were killed in an attack that ended what had been a peaceful Black Lives Matter march. Here’s what Peter Simek wrote about one of the worst days in the city’s history: “Another Lone Gunman in Dallas.”