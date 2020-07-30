Leading Off (7/30/20)

Dallas County Reports a Record 36 Deaths Due to COVID-19. There were also 704 new cases yesterday.

New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Tony Ronzone Raise Questions for the Mavericks, as Well as Sports Illustrated. An investigation published yesterday by SI claims that that the team failed to fully investigate allegations of sexual assault against Tony Ronzone, the director of player personnel for the Dallas Mavericks, which were raised by a woman in July 2019. The Mavericks issued a swift response, raising some valid questions about why a number of pieces of evidence referred to by SI, including contemporaneous statements the woman made to others at the time of the alleged assault, were never released, even in redacted form, to the team. The Mavericks further state that The Bloom Firm, which represents the woman, refused to release the evidence unless “the Mavs came to the negotiating table to discuss a settlement” and agreed to a number of stipulations. The Mavericks also raised some less valid questions, insinuating that the woman’s failure to file a police report was proof of her lack of credibility. (RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network, states that of every 1,000 incidents of sexual assault, 230 are reported to police and only 5 result in a felony conviction.) I’m sure more details will be forthcoming, and I’m interested to see what they are.

City of Dallas Extends Furlough for More Than 400 Employees. Many who have been going unpaid since May, including library and rec center staff, have been notified that they will continue to be off work through at least the end of September.

Joyrides Are a Dumb Idea, and Good Deeds Aren’t Always Returned in Kind. A 15-year-old was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly stealing two vehicles, the second of which was a truck owned by a good Samaritan who stopped to help after the teen crashed the first stolen car into a highway barrier in Grapevine. Police say after an ensuing chase, the teen began driving toward the officer, causing the officer to fire four rounds at the truck, none of which struck the teen. The teen then continued to drive into Southlake, where he crashed the truck into another vehicle and started running. That’s when a police dog finally took him down.