Leading Off (7/28/20)

Coronavirus Glitch Makes Numbers Janky. Yesterday Dallas County reported just 426 new coronavirus cases, but it seems we can’t trust that number. This Morning News story confuses me. Private labs report data to the state, which then reports to the counties, but the state is changing how it handles the data, which Dr. Philip Huang says is like “building the airplane while you’re flying,” and Parkland didn’t see its own data reflected in state data, which is how the glitch was caught in Dallas County. Got that? Anyway, wear a mask. Please.

Arlington Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run. Two groups of people planned to fight each other at Bowie High School. They arrived in two cars, and things went horribly wrong.

Cowboys Training Camp Starts Today. Will the team allow fans in the stands when the season starts? Not if they want fans to be as safe as they are forcing the players to be. But without fans at games, the Cowboys stand to lose $621 million in stadium revenue this season. I’ve got a guess as to what will happen.

Corey Kluber Injured. As MLB struggles with coronavirus infections, the Rangers are struggling with their pitching. Kluber is out for at least four weeks (probably longer) with a torn shoulder muscle.