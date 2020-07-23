Leading Off (7/23/20)

New Coronavirus Cases Are Down, but Deaths Hit Record High. Dallas County reported 413 new cases and 30 deaths yesterday. Dr. John Carlo, CEO of Prism Health North Texas and part of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force, says the jump in deaths is unsurprising, because it comes about 20 days after we started seeing 1,000 new cases per day.

A Leaked Internal Report Indicates Chief Hall May Have Misled City Council When She Denied Use of Tear Gas. The report, dated June 12, was released by Central Track. It provides a detailed account of DPD’s early response to protests against police brutality, including the events of June 1, when protesters found themselves trapped by law enforcement on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Protesters said at the time that they were faced with tear gas and “less lethal” ammunition rounds, but when Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall was questioned on June 5 by City Council members about the events of that night, she claimed no tear gas was used, just smoke canisters. The report, however, confirms that SWAT members did use tear gas “in an attempt to create a barrier for the safety of the response team officers.”

Catholic Schools Plan to Open Early. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas says Dallas County K-12 schools may open for in-person classes on September 2, six days before the earliest start date allowed by County health officials. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had announced last week that private religious schools aren’t bound by local or county orders. The Diocese, which is responsible for 33 schools in nine counties, may open other area schools as early as August 19.

Ron Corning Will Host and Big Freedia Will Star at the Dallas Pride Livestream. Tune in Saturday at 2 to celebrate.