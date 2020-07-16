Leading Off (7/16/20)

Judge Clay Jenkins Says This Will Be One of the Deadliest Weeks to Date. We had eight deaths and 1,055 new coronavirus cases in Dallas County yesterday, and hospitalizations remain high. If there was ever a time to be an underachiever, it’s now.

American Airlines Warns Workers That 25,000 Could Lose Their Jobs in October. That number could go down if more employees than expected take buyouts or opt for partially paid leave. But hopes for a turnaround in travel by October 1 have evaporated.

Get Your Free Tito’s at Fair Park Today. Don’t plan to drink it, though. It’ll be in the form of hand sanitizer. The company is making more than 44,000 bottles available through contactless pickup at Fair Park Gate 2 at 921 S. Haskell Avenue. Wear a mask, and you’ll get three bottles per car while supplies last.

Dallas Man Wins Nearly $1 Million in a Scratch-Off Game. Something’s going right for somebody. Candido Garcia Hernandez bought the ticket at the Buckner Shell Station. As one should in days like these, he opted for the lump sum in cash.