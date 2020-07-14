Leading Off (7/14/20)

It’s Time to Vote! Hit the polls. Make your voice heard. Do your duty. Get ’er done. Find your Dallas County polling location here. Collin here.

We’re Taking Over Our Own Testing. In Dallas County, publicly funded coronavirus testing was taking up to two weeks to get results, largely because the feds were involved. No more. We are taking over the process to speed things along.

American Airlines Braces for Layoffs. With passenger traffic way down, the airline is overstaffed by about 20,000 workers. That’s about to change. Meanwhile Southwest says to avoid layoffs, passenger traffic needs to triple by the end of the year.

Dallas ISD Could Lose $130 Million. The money comes from Title I funds that the federal government is threatening to withhold if the district doesn’t return to in-person instruction in the fall.

Did I Mention You Should Vote Today?