Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (7/14/20)

Will it be sunny today, with a high of 100? Yes, yes, it will.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 14, 2020 7:28 am

It’s Time to Vote! Hit the polls. Make your voice heard. Do your duty. Get ’er done. Find your Dallas County polling location here. Collin here.

We’re Taking Over Our Own Testing. In Dallas County, publicly funded coronavirus testing was taking up to two weeks to get results, largely because the feds were involved. No more. We are taking over the process to speed things along.

American Airlines Braces for Layoffs. With passenger traffic way down, the airline is overstaffed by about 20,000 workers. That’s about to change. Meanwhile Southwest says to avoid layoffs, passenger traffic needs to triple by the end of the year.

Dallas ISD Could Lose $130 Million. The money comes from Title I funds that the federal government is threatening to withhold if the district doesn’t return to in-person instruction in the fall.

Did I Mention You Should Vote Today?

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments