Leading Off (7/10/20)

Texas Sets Another Single-Day Record. Yesterday, statewide deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus set records. About 9,700 Texans are now in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 and 105 died from it. Locally, Dallas County added another 1,201 cases and our rate of infection is about 11.5 per 1,000 residents. John Carlo, the former Dallas County Health Department head, is urging residents to recognize how likely it is to come into contact with an asymptomatic carrier out in the world. And Gov. Greg Abbott and County Judge Clay Jenkins both are warning that this will get much worse before it gets better. It takes weeks to see declines in cases, both due to the virus’ long incubation period and how long it’s taking to get testing results back. Meanwhile, Abbott is practically begging Texans to wear masks—but dining rooms remain open.

Arrest Made In Killing of Merci Mack. The Black, transgender woman was found shot dead in East Oak Cliff on June 30. Yesterday, the fugitive task force arrested 20-year-old Angelo “Lo” Walker in the killing. Witnesses said they saw Walker chase Mack around the apartment complex while shooting at her. A witness told investigators that Walker became incensed after Mack said she would post a video to Facebook showing them together. A reminder that five transgender Black women have been killed in four states over the past month. According to the Human Rights Campaign, 21 have been killed this year; in all of 2019, there were 27.

Dallas ISD Is Still Figuring This Out. There was a disastrous interview with the head of the CDC yesterday on Good Morning America (of all places) regarding reopening schools, which didn’t exactly lend credence to the idea that the people in charge know what they’re doing. Yesterday, DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa told MSNBC that he was losing confidence that August 17 would be a safe time to welcome kids back to classrooms. More than half of polled DISD parents say they’re not comfortable sending their kids to school in a pandemic while it rages it out of control.

Heat Advisory This Weekend. Be careful while you’re getting your exercise.