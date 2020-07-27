Leading Off (07/27/2020)

COVID-19 Update. Dallas County reported 800 new coronavirus cases yesterday, and its 605th death. The number of cases is more in line with the trend of the last several days, and not like the record number on Saturday (1,267). That count, Judge Clay Jenkins says, was due to a glitch that caused a surge of positive tests that should have been reported earlier.

Four Injured In Shooting After Group Not Allowed Into Sports Bar Due to COVID Restrictions. The shooting happened on Saturday, opening night for Harris House of Heroes II on Riverfront. Three men weren’t allowed in because the bar was at capacity. One of them “went into his car and he just started spraying the place,” patron Micaela Dartson said. Police said it was an “assault-style weapon.” He shot three people and another was struck by shrapnel. One is in critical condition. The shooter is still at large.

Mavs Lose Scrimmage to Pacers. They were without Kristaps Porzingis, who forgot to take his daily coronavirus test on Saturday. They did have Luka Doncic, who had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists in just 24 minutes.

Dave Franco to Star in Vanilla Ice Biopic. The film about the pride of Carrollton is tentatively titled To the Extreme, just like Rob Van Winkle’s debut album.