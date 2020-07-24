Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (07/24/2020)

Let's finish off strong.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner July 24, 2020 6:13 am

COVID-19 Update. Thursday, Dallas County reported 12 deaths and 648 new coronavirus cases. Looking better than last week, so let’s keep doing what we’re doing.

Council Members Formally Request to Change Name of S. Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard. The request was sent to city manager T.C. Broadnax, and was signed by council members Adam Medrano, Adam Bazaldua, and Omar Narvaez. It would affect the stretch of Lamar that runs between I-30 and South Central Expressway, and passes in front of the Jack Evans Police Headquarters.

It’s Been 47 Years Since 12-Year-Old Santos Rodriguez Was Killed By a Dallas Police Officer. Dianne Solis talks to his mother Bessie here.

Dallas Could See ‘Tidal Wave’ of Evictions. Moratoriums are running out.

Mavs Win First Orlando Scrimmage Over Lakers. The setup is a little strange, obviously, but it was basketball. Seth Curry scored 23 on perfect 8-8 shooting, including six threes. Luka and Zinger looked good. Overall, a solid start.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments