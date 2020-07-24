Leading Off (07/24/2020)

COVID-19 Update. Thursday, Dallas County reported 12 deaths and 648 new coronavirus cases. Looking better than last week, so let’s keep doing what we’re doing.

Council Members Formally Request to Change Name of S. Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard. The request was sent to city manager T.C. Broadnax, and was signed by council members Adam Medrano, Adam Bazaldua, and Omar Narvaez. It would affect the stretch of Lamar that runs between I-30 and South Central Expressway, and passes in front of the Jack Evans Police Headquarters.

It’s Been 47 Years Since 12-Year-Old Santos Rodriguez Was Killed By a Dallas Police Officer. Dianne Solis talks to his mother Bessie here.

Dallas Could See ‘Tidal Wave’ of Evictions. Moratoriums are running out.

Mavs Win First Orlando Scrimmage Over Lakers. The setup is a little strange, obviously, but it was basketball. Seth Curry scored 23 on perfect 8-8 shooting, including six threes. Luka and Zinger looked good. Overall, a solid start.