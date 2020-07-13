Leading Off (07/13/2020)

COVID-19 Update. Sunday marked the 10th straight day of more than 1,000 new cases — 1,174 — and there were two deaths. Federal support for testing sites has been extended.

How Dallas’ Most Affected ZIP Code is Handling the Virus. 75211 is 84 percent Latino. Dr. Elba Garcia, Dallas County commissioner, says the area has “the perfect storm of conditions and factors that promote the spread of coronavirus.”

Outflow Winds Leave Damage. Winds got up to 60 mph overnight after some thunderstorms along the Red River collapsed, so that would explain all the downed trees and such Sunday morning and I guess why a full third of all traffic lights in East Dallas were turned into red flashers. I’d never heard of outflow winds, and I like hearing new weather business, like thunder snow and so on, so that was decent.

Will Dak Prescott Sign a New Multi-Year Contract Before the Wednesday Deadline? This source says the QB and the Cowboys are “not close,” but he probably will end up doing. I’m not sourced up, I just remember every other time this has happened.

NBA Bubble Content. I’ve missed this so much, I’m sorry.