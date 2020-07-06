Leading Off (07/06/2020)

COVID-19 Update. Yesterday, Dallas County reported 1,062 new cases, down very slightly from Saturday, and the third day in a row with numbers over 1,000. To put this into perspective, last Monday, there were 572 new cases.

Plano’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show Cut Short After Grass Fire. Not what you want. The fireworks show on my block, directly in front of my house, was not cut short, running from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., and also a little bit yesterday afternoon. Truly breathtaking commitment.

Lewisville Lake’s Party Cove Was Still Rocking. Also probably not what you want.