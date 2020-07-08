Highland Park
Dear Highland Park: Listen to Your Students and Learn a Little Something about Systemic Racism
Give these kids an A.
By Kathy Wise Published in FrontBurner July 8, 2020 4:31 pm
A video by what appears to be a couple dozen Highland Park High School students went up on Instagram yesterday. It starts, “Dear Highland Park.” What follows is a lesson in Highland Park’s racist past, and a plea from the students for school administrators and parents to step up and do something about it. The students certainly are. Watch it.
