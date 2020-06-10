Politics & Government
Who Is Hosting President Trump Tomorrow in Dallas?
Let's play a guessing game!
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 10, 2020 9:20 am
President Donald Trump is coming to town tomorrow to make a withdrawal from the Dallas Republican ATM. At an undisclosed private residence, couples will pay $580,600 to have a meal and get their picture taken with him. So who might the gracious host be? I’ve ordered my guesses from most to least likely:
Brint Ryan
Darwin Deason
Kelcy Warren
Ray Washburne
Andy Beal
Tommy Hicks
Mehrdad Moayedi
Roy Bailey
Zac Crain
Christine Allison
George W. Bush
