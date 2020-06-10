Who Is Hosting President Trump Tomorrow in Dallas?

President Donald Trump is coming to town tomorrow to make a withdrawal from the Dallas Republican ATM. At an undisclosed private residence, couples will pay $580,600 to have a meal and get their picture taken with him. So who might the gracious host be? I’ve ordered my guesses from most to least likely:

Brint Ryan

Darwin Deason

Kelcy Warren

Ray Washburne

Andy Beal

Tommy Hicks

Mehrdad Moayedi

Roy Bailey

Zac Crain

Christine Allison

George W. Bush