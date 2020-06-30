Education
What Should We Rename Woodrow Wilson High School?
I've got your answer.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 30, 2020 9:09 am
There is a move afoot to rename Woodrow, in East Dallas, because the eponym was a racist. Princeton, in fact, has removed the name from its public policy school. As a Woodrow parent myself, I am conflicted out of this discussion and can’t tell you what I think, but I have the new name for the school.
Nearby Woodrow is the former Randall Park, recently renamed for former Dallas Park Department director Willis Winters. I know Winters a little bit. Great guy. Not a racist.
A lot of the Woodrow HS iconography features the double Ws. You see where I’m headed.
