WFAA’s ‘While I Have Your Attention’ Is Powerful Stuff

On Sunday night’s television broadcast, ABC Channel 8 debuted a series called “While I Have Your Attention.” The power of the series lies in its deceptive simplicity: five-minute black-and-white videos, shot in close-up, of Black folks talking about their experiences being Black in Dallas. The first one is Nakia Douglas, executive director of TRIO and pre-collegiate programs at UNT-Dallas. His video is below. There are five other videos on the station’s site (Bobby Sessions, Tiffany Derry, Leah Frazier, Elliotte Dunlap, and Princess Pope), and I assume they will air on future newscasts. This is quality work. You should check it out.

UPDATE: I took down the video because Channel 8 has an auto-play feature that is maddening and that they need to stop using right now. So you should still watch the video, but you’ll have to click through the link above. Apologies.