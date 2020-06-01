Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Politics & Government

Trump Advances False Narrative About Machete-Wielding Man in Victory Park

Do not take what you see at face value. Question the source. Especially if it's The Blaze.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 1, 2020 5:02 pm

Today in a call with governors from across the country, President Donald Trump again advanced the false narrative that radical leftwing antifa forces are to blame for the violence we’ve witnessed over the past few days. He specifically referred to the beating of a white man in Victory Park Saturday night. You know, the guy with the machete who was trying to defend Billy Can Can. An irresponsible goofball working for Glenn Beck’s Blaze Network edited a video to make it appear as if the machete guy was actually the victim. Not so. The Intercept has the best explanation I’ve seen of what actually went down.

Always consider the source, folks. (I look forward to the comments on this one.)

