Programming Note: Jim Schutze on The Ticket Today

At 2:10 p.m., tune your ears to 96.7 to hear D Magazine columnist Jim Schutze talk about why the Dallas City Council today will not grant Kansas City Southern’s rezoning request so that it can build a concrete batching plant on a 17-acre parcel at Garland Road and Northwest Highway.

I’m kidding. Jim will probably talk about himself, his storied career at the Dallas Observer, and how he came to be our new columnist. Oh, and the Dallas Wings. He’s a huge WNBA fan.