Leading Off (6/9/20)

Slightly Good COVID News. Dallas County reported 254 new cases and no deaths yesterday. Those numbers are headed in the right direction. Noting the slight decrease, County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted: “We’re hopeful that the increase that we saw over the last few days was due to population testing in nursing homes and other factors and not the beginning of a spike in cases.” Keep masking up and social distancing when possible, people.

Groups Call for DISD to Ditch Its Cops. Five advocacy groups sent a letter yesterday to Superintendent Michael Hinojosa calling for the district to disband its police force, which has 128 commissioned officers and a budget of $17 million.

Announcement Today About Dallas City Budget. Central Track reports that yesterday Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano said the City Council will issue a statement at noon about the city’s budget and its plans for funding the Dallas Police Department.

Cops Seek Help Finding Killer. Meghan King’s body was found in a Far North Dallas field. She’d been shot multiple times. If you’ve got information, police need your help.