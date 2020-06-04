Leading Off (6/4/20)

The City’s Sixth Consecutive Day of Protests Was Peaceful. Yesterday’s demonstration against police brutality and racism, organized by Not My Son, started at Dallas City Hall and continued on to the Grassy Knoll. The 200 or so protesters dispersed prior to the start of the 7 p.m. curfew. Later that evening, a listening session at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, outside the curfew zone in South Dallas, drew a crowd of about 300. Meanwhile, police from the public integrity unit interviewed Brandon Saenz, the 26-year-old who lost his eye and seven teeth after allegedly being hit by less-lethal ammunition during Saturday’s protests.

Dallas County Breaks 200 New Coronavirus Cases for the Seventh Straight Day. We had 239 new cases and 14 deaths yesterday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins advised protesters to keep their masks on, and the Dallas Mavericks contributed hand sanitizers and masks to participants.

Thanks in Part to the June Issue of D Magazine, the Texas Ranger Statue at Love Field Will Be Removed. After we ran an excerpt from Doug J. Swanson’s upcoming book, Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers, which addresses the racist history of the Rangers and the depicted lawman in particular, airport officials suddenly paid attention to the statue they had given pride of place. There’s no date set for the removal yet, but stay tuned to FrontBurner for more details from editor Tim Rogers. (And thanks to DMN for at least giving us a shout-out, unlike WFAA.)