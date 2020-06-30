Leading Off (6/30/20)

Royce West in ‘Train Wreck’ Debate. The state senator faced off against MJ Hegar, and things got heated. Hegar said West is a career politician who has gotten rich while in office. West’s counter: “I’m from the projects at Dallas, OK. If you’re taking a shot at me because I’ve been a successful lawyer, basically providing job opportunities for people in my community, then take that shot. I have no problems with it.”

Bar Owners Might Sue Abbott. An attorney who is part owner of several Dallas bars doesn’t dig the governor’s order to close. “We believe the governor’s order is vague, it’s ambiguous, and it violates the rights of these bars as it relates to the Texas constitution,” says Jason Friedman.

Another COVID-19 Record. We hit 572 new cases yesterday, and there are 611 people hospitalized with the disease in Dallas County, both records. “We are seeing significant growth throughout Texas and here in North Texas in the number of COVID-19 cases, and if this trend does not reverse, it will have a very serious and negative impact on public health and our economy,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Fossil Lays Off Employees. The company is cutting about 10 percent of its corporate staff, which numbers about 1,000. Those who keep their jobs will take pay cuts. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the entire industry,” said Darren Hart, Fossil’s EVP of human resources. “We have experienced a severe impact to our business, and, while slowly improving, we are taking these proactive measures to ensure the long-term financial sustainability and success of our company.”

Plano to Consider Mandating Masks. The City Council will meet today to discuss the matter. Meanwhile a woman in an Oak Cliff Fiesta is getting her 15 minutes for throwing a fit over having to wear a mask.

Shooting in Downtown Dallas. No one was hurt.