Leading Off (6/3/20)

Another Night, More Protests. The expanded curfew pushed a Dallas march across the Trinity into North Oak Cliff, but the protests were peaceful and police were able to control their aggression. Some officers knelt with, hugged, and prayed with marchers at Lake Cliff Park, Arlington, Carrollton, and Fort Worth.

Groups Issue Demand for Police Reform. Hugs, knees, and prayers from officers are not enough for a consortium of area community activist groups united under the banner of the “In Defense of Black Lives Dallas Coalition.” The coalition has issued a list of reforms which generally amount to a deescalation of rampant police militarization and a redeployment of public safety funding into community development.

No, Mr. Mayor, It’s Dallas Residents Who Are Angry. In one of the public statements he has made since the protests began, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson appeared on local TV to blame the destruction and looting that occurred at marches over the weekend on “outsiders.” That is misleading. Seventy-five, or 40 percent, of the 185 people arrested for committing acts of violence were Dallas residents, and 172 were from North Texas. Regionalism, it seems, not only drives Dallas’ economic agenda, it also unites its anger.

Yes, We Are Still In a Pandemic. Wednesday’s numbers aren’t out yet, but Tuesday saw another day of record numbers of new cases and deaths, though hospital admissions and bed capacity remain flat. Many central Dallas businesses now find themselves caught between COVID-19 and fallout from ongoing protests. The North Texas Food Bank is struggling with staff shortages since the governor has redeployed National Guard troops who have been assisting the food bank for the past two months to police the protests. Hopefully now that the governor sees the protests are peaceful, the troops can return to feeding the poor.

Longhorn Ballroom Back on the Market. The legendary Dallas honky-tonk was purchased in 2017 by a group that hoped to revive the legacy of the music venue that hosted everyone from Bob Wills to Selena to the Sex Pistols. Last year, after spending around $1 million on renovations, the owners fell into receivership, and the Longhorn is back on the market.