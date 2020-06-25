Leading Off (6/25/20)

Dallas Revisits Pop-Up Hospital as COVID Cases Continue to Rise. City and County leaders are meeting today to talk about the possibility of opening up the previously planned temporarily hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. There were 391 new cases and four deaths yesterday, along with 72 new hospitalizations by yesterday morning and ongoing record statewide highs. “If we aren’t careful, our health care system could be overwhelmed,” said mayor Eric Johnson. “We have to take precautions now or face potentially dire consequences.”

Other States Limit Border Crossings for Texans. Travelers from our fair state to Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey will now have to quarantine for 14 days. Rhode Island may be next to roll up the welcome mat.

Dallas Will Try New Approach to Affordable Housing. A Public Facilities Corporation, with the ability to partner with private developers, will be headed up by city council members Tennell Atkins, Chad West and Omar Narvaez.

The Last Confederate Statue in Pioneer Park Has Been Removed. City Council voted to remove all of the statues a year ago, but litigation had halted the process. The 5th District Court of Appeals issued a decision on June 13 that removal could resume due to safety concerns, and so the remaining obelisk was removed yesterday.