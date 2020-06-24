Leading Off (6/24/20)

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Rise. Dallas County hospitalizations hit a new high as the county reported 445 new cases and seven deaths. Hospitalizations in Texas surged past 4,000 on Tuesday, another new high. Eleven Dallas police detectives have tested positive. A Fort Worth couple that had been married for 53 years died of COVID-19 within an hour of each other. A North Texas family lost three members in two weeks from the virus. Wear. Your. Masks.

The Sahara Comes to Dallas. A massive plume of desert dust that has been making its way across the Atlantic Ocean is likely to begin to cloud Dallas’ skies later this week. The dust can be 2 to 2.5 miles think and floats around 5,000 feet off the ground. It may stick around through Friday.

Dallas Will Not See Any More Hockey This Season. Sources tell the DMN that Dallas is out of the running for serving as one of the “hub” cities that will host the shortened remainder of the season.

What the Dallas Mayor’s Books Tell Us About the Man. Frequent D-contributor Doyle Radar tries to glean an deeper understanding of Mayor Eric Johnson from the books we see behind him during his television interviews. A taste: “These titles read like a celebration of American hubris: works about mercurial, misunderstood geniuses: books on powerful, vindictive figures who built their careers through manipulation like LBJ, Robert Moses and Nelson Rockefeller; studies of Abraham Lincoln, the presidency and White House; a biography of a former Supreme Court Justice and member of the Ku Klux Klan; a book about Dallas.”