Leading Off (6/23/20)

Another COVID-19 Record. Yesterday there were 454 new cases in Dallas County, beating the previous high, set five days earlier, of 413 cases. Hospitalizations have risen about 50 percent since the beginning of June. Scientists from UT Southwestern Medical Center held a press conference yesterday to tell people to wake the eff up, pay attention, and wear a damn mask (my words, not theirs).

Confederate Monument Dismantled. Work began yesterday to take down the Confederate monument in downtown Dallas. For those people who think that this is erasing history and that statues of Jesus are next, I know this isn’t easy for you. Hang in there.

Furloughs at AT&T Performing Arts Center. Including earlier furloughs, the center has now furloughed nearly 60 percent of its staff. All remaining staff have taken pay cuts.

Something About Dak Prescott. He signed a deal or something? It’ll pay him, like, $31 million, but that’s just a short-term agreement and another deal could be signed before July 15 or whatever? I don’t know. Football would be fun to watch.

Dallas Billionaires Get Mo Money. Forbes data show that some local rich people are doing well. Since the pandemic began, Robert Rowling has increased his fortune by $1.3 billion, Kelcy Warren has added $1 billion, Andy Beal has piled on $900 million, and Ray Hunt has scooped up $600 million. Not sure what Tim Headington is doing, but he has increased his worth by only $174 million.