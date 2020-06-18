Leading Off (6/18/20)

413 New Cases and 9 Deaths. It’s like a Britney Spears song. Seventeen of those coronavirus cases are associated with nine different day care facilities. SMU had five out of 75 student-athletes test positive after they returned to the university on Monday; they were all asymptomatic. Plus, it’s now in the Collin County jail.

Ask Mark Cuban Anything. He’ll be on SiriusXM’s Business Radio today from 4-5 p.m. on Channel 132. Call in to 844-942-7866.

State Fair of Texas Hasn’t Decided if It Will Open This Year or Not. Apparently reports of its opening were greatly exaggerated. Organizers say they will make a decision in mid or late July. Meanwhile, baseball may be back in business with up to 50 percent attendance allowed.

Plan to Make Potato Salad and Stay Home This Weekend. I don’t know what else to tell you.