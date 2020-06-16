Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (6/16/20)

We will hit 93 today. Deal with it.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner June 16, 2020 7:45 am

Two More Teens Charged in North Dallas Killing. Leslie Baker was killed in a carjacking in her driveway on Memorial Day. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for the crime in late May. Now an 18- and 19-year-old have been arrested and charged with murder.

The State Fair Will Go On. The State Fair of Texas is about 100 days away, and officials say all systems are go, despite the pandemic. If they don’t put a huge mask on Big Tex, I’m not going.

Removal of Confederate Monument to Take Two Months. Taking it down will cost nearly $400,000. I’ve seen some folks on Twitter wondering why the process will take so long. Look, people. With a project like this, you know you’re going to wind up going to Home Depot three times for something you didn’t know you needed.

SMU Makes Athletes Sign COVID-19 Liability Waiver. A bunch of student-athletes planned to return to campus Monday to begin workouts. If they get sick, the university doesn’t want to get sued. Maybe the State Fair can use the document as a boilerplate.

