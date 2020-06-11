Leading Off (6/11/20)

Dallas County Reported 300 New Coronavirus Cases Yesterday, Another Record. There have also been 100 new hospitalizations. Parkland Hospital alone has 82 patients; two weeks ago, it had 44. Wear a mask.

Trump is in Town Today to Raise Money and Allegedly Talk Race Relations. The White House says guests at the gathering will include law enforcement officials, faith leaders, and business owners. But the DMN reports that a number of the City’s top Black officials, including Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, and District Attorney John Creuzot, didn’t get an invite. Mayor Eric Johnson’s office said he did get one, but he had to “politely decline because of prior engagements.”

Dallas City Council Declines Request for Increased Police Budget. Due to significant losses in sales tax revenue, the city is facing a $25 million shortfall in the current budget. Council members decided not to divert $6.5 million from savings in other departments to the police department to cover the cost of an unexpected increase in new hires. There’s currently enough money in the police budget to cover the costs until August, at which point the transfer will be reconsidered.