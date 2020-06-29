Leading Off (06/29/2020)

COVID Update. Sunday’s 570 new cases puts us over 20,000 now (20,165, to be exact) and we also had the 352nd coronavirus-related death. Judge Clay Jenkins: “We’ve gone, since May 1, from being the state in the best position because the early actions of local leaders to being the state in the most likely position to have the worst outcome for the future with COVID-19.”

Mike Pence Was in Town Yesterday. The veep’s visit included a stop at Bob Jeffress’ church. He was also asked about any mistakes the administration might have made regarding the pandemic, to which he answered: “Well, to be honest, I serve alongside the president, he’s always eyes-forward.” Which, objectively, just reading from the president’s most-recent remarks in Tulsa, is hilarious.

Early Voting Starts Today For July Runoff. Vote, but be careful.