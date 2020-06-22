Leading Off (06/22/2020)

Your COVID-19 Minute. Dallas County reported 408 new coronavirus cases — the fifth straight day with a total north of 392 — and its 314th death. Tarrant County reported 444 cases, the highest total so far among North Texas counties, in case you were thinking about headed west. Speaking of …

Mask Up. ICYMI, Saturday was the first full day the new mask order, which mandates you must wear one inside any business, was in effect. The order lasts through August 4. I’m sure there are more than a few of you who thinks this is needlessly cautious. Suck it up and start caring about people.

Harris House of Heroes Has Liquor License Suspended for 30 Days. It’s for failing to follow COVID-19 protocols. I have … never heard of this place.

Dak Prescott to Sign Franchise Tag Today. According to sources. If/once he does, the Cowboys and Dak will have until July 15 to agree to an extension.