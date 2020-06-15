Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (06/15/2020)

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner June 15, 2020 6:13 am

Your COVID-19 Minute. Dallas County reported more than 300 new cases (302, to be specific) for the fifth straight day, and also one death, the 284th coronavirus-related casualty. Question for the class: at what point will everything shut down again and why is the answer “never”?

Dallas Enters Third Week of Protests Against Police Brutality. There were plenty of demonstrations over the weekend, and protestors are calling for Chief U. Renee Hall to step down. She spoked to one group and it didn’t really go all that well.

Court Rules the City Can Finally Take Down Confederate War Memorial. It had been held up since July because of a temporary injunction. The actual time of removal of the giant second place trophy has not been finalized. Good riddance. I couldn’t be happier.

 

