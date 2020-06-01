Leading Off (06/01/2020)

Protests Take Over Downtown Dallas. Here is a timeline of Friday night, and some photos from Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Here is a report from Pete Freedman on what it all looked like. Here is Mark Cuban, Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, and Jalen Brunson protesting yesterday. A guy went after people with a machete in an attempt to protect Billy Can Can. (It didn’t go well for him, but he was able to tweet about it yesterday.) A curfew went into effect yesterday evening at 7 p.m. and it was roughly enforced by police, with pepper balls and tear gas and face-down detainments with zip ties.

Here is why people are in the streets to begin with.

This has been coming and now that it is here, we need to sit with it, look at it head on. This was for George Floyd, but it could have been for so many others. Jordan Edwards. Atatiana Jefferson. Philando Castile. Botham Jean. Those are just the first four that I thought of. Tamir Rice. Look past the property damage. Why are we here now? America’s knee has been on the neck of people of color for too long, not just in the way they are policed but in the systemic racism that is baked into pretty much every facet of life. Nothing has ever been fair or equal and too many of us have tried to ignore that for too long. What are we going to do about it?