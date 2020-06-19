Chemical Spill in White Rock Lake Tributary

A woman named Deborah Whitington posted to Facebook a couple hours ago some photos showing a chemical spill in a White Rock Lake tributary called McCommas Branch. Whitington wrote, in part:

There is something toxic bubbling up into McCommas Branch near Hillside and Bob O Link. It has filled the waterway and is headed to the lake a few blocks down stream. There are very toxic fumes that burn eyes and throat. I called the DFD who are knocking on doors telling us to stay inside. They have called HAZMAT and Dallas Storm Water Dept.

A spokesman for Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms that units were dispatched around 9 this morning and that the matter was referred to the city’s Stormwater Management department, which falls under Dallas Water Utilities. I tried to call Stormwater Management, but the number listed on their site, the one that is supposed to ring assistant director Sarah Standifer (who once ran the city’s most inept department), is not a working number. Rather, it works, but it rings into the city’s internal voicemail management system.

So yeah. I’m sure they have the problem well in hand.