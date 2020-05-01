Who Made This Sculpture on Lippitt Creek?

I go on a walk every day. Since I’ve been at home for the better part of two months, most days, I go on two. Often, it’s three. I’ve walked around my neighborhood and the adjacent area so much I could probably create a topographic map. Every sidewalk and street and alleyway in probably a 6-mile radius has been traversed by yours truly.

Occasionally, to break up the monotony, I amble through the woods down to Lippitt Creek, which winds through most of my part of town. There are a few places that give you pretty easy access. The easiest is in the forest behind Lochwood Park. The last time I went down there—and I’ve become so disconnected from time that I can’t tell you exactly when it was, but let’s say two weeks—I found a waterlogged copy of one of the Twilight books not far from where a couple of waterfalls converge. But what I saw today, very near the same spot, was not there.

My friend Bob saw a photo of the ad hoc sculpture I found, this graceful Jenga tower of rocks, carefully stacked over I don’t know how long, and asked if it was set up by ancient Dallas druids. Maybe. Maybe they have been living in the forest of Lochwood Park all this time and have chosen now of all times to reveal themselves. But, I mean, maybe now is the perfect time. Maybe they could sense we need the distraction, or maybe they have some aid to offer us, either medical or magical. I don’t know. I don’t know a ton about druids. Is it supposed to be capitalized? I don’t know.

Or maybe it was just some bored teenagers killing time while getting high. Who’s to say? I did, in any case, enjoy stumbling upon it.