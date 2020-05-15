Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Deals

Today’s Time Waste: A Shopping Meh-rathon

You've got something better to do?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 15, 2020 10:23 am

You might recall my 2014 profile of Matt Rutledge, the guy who invented the deal-a-day site called Woot, sold it to Jeff Bezos (who called Rutledge his breakfast octopus), then launched another deal-a-day site called Meh. (Get it?) Today, Meh is doing a Meh-rathon, wherein they break their own rules and roll out item after item, in succession, all day long. Battery chargers and screen protectors and socks and baking scales and bluetooth speakers and all sorts of crap — all of it way cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere. This morning I picked up a four-pack of solar-charging LED tiki torches for $29. Sweet! Or, I mean, meh. Here’s the regularly updating list of crap for sale. Here’s a Meh-rathon video that’s super irritating:

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments