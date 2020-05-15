Today’s Time Waste: A Shopping Meh-rathon

You might recall my 2014 profile of Matt Rutledge, the guy who invented the deal-a-day site called Woot, sold it to Jeff Bezos (who called Rutledge his breakfast octopus), then launched another deal-a-day site called Meh. (Get it?) Today, Meh is doing a Meh-rathon, wherein they break their own rules and roll out item after item, in succession, all day long. Battery chargers and screen protectors and socks and baking scales and bluetooth speakers and all sorts of crap — all of it way cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere. This morning I picked up a four-pack of solar-charging LED tiki torches for $29. Sweet! Or, I mean, meh. Here’s the regularly updating list of crap for sale. Here’s a Meh-rathon video that’s super irritating: