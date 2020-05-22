The New Yorker Goes Deep on Victor Vescovo

Victor Vescovo was our February cover model. We called him the most interesting man in Dallas. Go ahead. Find someone else in Dallas who, after summiting the highest mountain on every continent, built a submarine to take him to the bottom of all five oceans. Our own Matt Goodman wrote the profile. If you enjoyed that, you should read Ben Taub’s 13,000-word story about Vescovo in The New Yorker. Titled “Thirty-Six Thousand Feet Under the Sea,” it’s less a profile of Vescovo than it is a chronicle of the man’s ocean adventures. There are some wonderful details about the unlikely crew that Vescovo assembled for his Five Deeps Expedition. Highly recommended. (PS: Still waiting for that Discovery Channel documentary that was originally going to air last year.)