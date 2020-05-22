Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Diver Down: For this underwater shot at the Scuba Shop, in North Richland Hills, Vescovo wore the same “flight suit” that he wore to the bottom of earth’s five oceans. Photo by Jeremy McKane Jeremy McKane

Nature

The New Yorker Goes Deep on Victor Vescovo

Find the time to read this. You won't be disappointed.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 22, 2020 1:24 pm

Victor Vescovo was our February cover model. We called him the most interesting man in Dallas. Go ahead. Find someone else in Dallas who, after summiting the highest mountain on every continent, built a submarine to take him to the bottom of all five oceans. Our own Matt Goodman wrote the profile. If you enjoyed that, you should read Ben Taub’s 13,000-word story about Vescovo in The New Yorker. Titled “Thirty-Six Thousand Feet Under the Sea,” it’s less a profile of Vescovo than it is a chronicle of the man’s ocean adventures. There are some wonderful details about the unlikely crew that Vescovo assembled for his Five Deeps Expedition. Highly recommended. (PS: Still waiting for that Discovery Channel documentary that was originally going to air last year.)

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments