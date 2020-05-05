Texas Photographers Turn Out to Support Meals on Wheels

You’re still staying home, or at least you should be, so why not make your home look better and do some good at the same time? 1814 Magazine has organized a print sale featuring a banging roster of Texas photographers, with each 8×10 print selling for $200 and all proceeds going to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund. Allison V. Smith selected the works in the collection, which you can find here. You can also get a portfolio of all the prints for $5,200. The sale runs through May 10; the photo here is one of those available, and it’s by Pulitzer winner Bob Jackson.

In addition to Smith and Jackson, you can also buy prints by: Philip Lamb, Steve Dennie, Nic Nicosia, Stanley Marcus, Kent Barker, Julian Jordan, Lindsay Davis, Randal Ford, Evans Caglage, Thom Jackson, Nancy Newberry, Wolf Maclean, Guy Reynolds, Mark Graham, Christopher Blay, Kevin Todora, Mei Chun Jau, Paul Black, O. Rufus Lovett, Julio Cedillo, Fredrik Brodén, Ginger Berry, Reinhardt Zeigler, and Randy Eli Grothe.