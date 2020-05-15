‘Stephen Eager Is a Sick Man:’ Fox 4 Host Gets John Oliver Treatment

I usually save my weekly dose of John Oliver for a night when I really need it—when the world has slipped back into its periodic shadow of news-driven gloom and the depressive spell of quarantine life can only be broken with two fingers of bourbon and a little cathartic news humor. This week that moment came later than most, and so I only just got to last Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that featured a local news hook.

Fox 4 anchor Steve Eager regularly reads viewer complaints on his broadcast’s “Viewer’s Voice” segment. Oliver’s crack team of prankster editors slammed cuts of some of the most absurd viewer complaints into a brief 1:16 minute highlight reel. The result is a hilarious skewering of human banality.

“I would like to know why you all only show the negative with this virus,” writes one viewer. “I’m appalled at this decision to close massage parlors (and we all know what massage parlor really means),” another chimes in. Viewer Susan Flynn tells Eager he is a “sick man.” A man named Lonny is sick of seeing sick people. Another tells Eager he is spreading fear, and he should know that the coronavirus is “a ploy to destroy our country from the inside.”

One viewer really misses her stylist. “Judge Jenkins has closed our beauty salons . . . if animals can still get groomed, this is a slap in the face to humans,” she writes.

Here’s the video, a welcomed slap in the face to humans: