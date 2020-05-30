Scenes From What Was a Peaceful Protest In Downtown Dallas

Before the tear gas came again, a peaceful protest of hundreds of people marched through downtown Dallas for hours on Saturday afternoon. They started at City Hall and snaked through the city’s core. Drivers stopped as the marchers passed and honked their horns and raised their fists in solidarity. The day would devolve—police fired tear gas and flashbang grenades to disperse the crowd, some protestors damaged police cars while others shouted them down—but much of it was peaceful and carried a message that called for an end to police brutality after a Minneapolis officer killed George Floyd.